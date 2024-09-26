Twitter
Unforgettable wedding gift: Bride, groom wonderstruck as parents gifts Coldplay tickets, see newlyweds priceless reactio

Ever since Coldplay revealed their Music of the Spheres World Tour in India, fans have been buzzing with anticipation. On the day of ticket sales, some fans successfully secured their spots, while others faced disappointment. Among those hoping for a miracle were a newly married couple who received a delightful gift from the bride's parents, which was tickets to Coldplay's concert that will be held in Thailand on February 4.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 03:06 PM IST

Unforgettable wedding gift: Bride, groom wonderstruck as parents gifts Coldplay tickets, see newlyweds priceless reactio
Ever since Coldplay revealed their Music of the Spheres World Tour in India, fans have been buzzing with anticipation. On the day of ticket sales, some fans successfully secured their spots, while others faced disappointment. Among those hoping for a miracle were a newly married couple who received a delightful gift from the bride's parents, which was tickets to Coldplay's concert that will be held in Thailand on February 4.

With this unexpected gift the couple will now witness the enchanting performance of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion live on stage.

In a widely circulated video online, the bride and groom were seated on stage when the bride's father approached them and handed them an envelope. Upon opening it and discovering the concert details, the couple couldn't contain their excitement.

The couple can be seeb expressing their sincere thanks to the bride's father for gifting them with this extraordinary wedding present. This heartwarming act has touched many hearts, prompting social media users to shower the family with love and admiration. The video was posted on Instagram with the caption, “Best wedding gift one could get.”

Since the video was shared on Instagram, it has garnered over 39,000 views.

Social media reaction: 

A user said, “Love how your parents gave you the concert tickets.” Another shared, “Finally a mindful and relatable gift.”

A third user commented, “Papa hi hain jo aise surprise de sakte hai. (Only fathers can give such surprises)." Another wrote, “They meant it when they said, ‘shaadi karke jana, jahan jana hai’. (Go wherever you want after getting married).”

One more joked, “My financial self is too poor to relate to this.”

Meanwhile, people who were unable to secure tickets for Coldplay's concert in India are now looking to buy tickets for their performances in other Asian locations such as Thailand and Abu Dhabi.

