This Rs 3200 crore diamond trade centre in Surat is world's largest office building; bigger than Pentagon, Burj Khalifa

Kartik Aaryan shot underwater sequences for Chandu Champion while battling 102 degree fever? Here's what we know

Barbie, Oppenheimer scams can steal all your money and personal data, warning issued

This star gave 33 consecutive flops, no solo hit in 25 years, still gets films; it's not Akshay, Abhishek, Govinda, Ajay

Explained: Can India qualify for FIFA World Cup, La Liga? Criteria to be met by Sunil Chhetri's football team

Unexpected twist: Man's Rs 90K camera lens purchase resulted in a quinoa seed delivery!

One such unfortunate incident came to light when Arun Kumar Meher took to Twitter to share his experience. Arun described how he had placed an order for camera lenses worth Rs 90,000, but instead, he received a packet of quinoa seeds.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

New Delhi: The internet has witnessed numerous incidents where online shoppers received entirely different products from what they ordered, leading to frustration and disappointment. From receiving Vim bars instead of expensive smartphones to vegetables in place of high-end gadgets, such occurrences have become quite common, often due to various challenges during the delivery process.

One such unfortunate incident came to light when Arun Kumar Meher took to Twitter to share his experience. Arun described how he had placed an order for camera lenses worth Rs 90,000, but instead, he received a packet of quinoa seeds. The value of the missing camera lenses was no trifling matter, making the situation all the more distressing.

 

What made this situation even more peculiar was that the packaging seemed intact. The photographs shared by Arun displayed that only the lenses were removed from the package, indicating that the thief was well aware of the expensive equipment enclosed within.

Upon facing this issue, Arun promptly lodged a complaint with Amazon, and the company assured him that they were diligently working towards a resolution. Nevertheless, this incident sparked considerable attention on social media. Arun's tweet garnered over 145,000 views and elicited numerous reactions from sympathizers who could relate to similar misfortunes.

Several Twitter users shared their own harrowing experiences. One user recounted, "Same happened to me last year. Ordered a Sigma 150-600 lens. They didn't even bother with the Sigma case. Just sent me a sewing machine." Another chimed in, "This is not new. Many times I encountered the same problem. Sometimes it got resolved, but other times it didn't. Now, before accepting a delivery, I always open the box to inspect its contents. If everything seems fine, I accept it; otherwise, I refuse it."

Such incidents have understandably left many online shoppers apprehensive about using e-commerce platforms. The fear of receiving the wrong or missing items has eroded some customers' trust in the online shopping experience.

