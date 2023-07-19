Unexpected twist: Man's Rs 90K camera lens purchase resulted in a quinoa seed delivery!

One such unfortunate incident came to light when Arun Kumar Meher took to Twitter to share his experience. Arun described how he had placed an order for camera lenses worth Rs 90,000, but instead, he received a packet of quinoa seeds.

New Delhi: The internet has witnessed numerous incidents where online shoppers received entirely different products from what they ordered, leading to frustration and disappointment. From receiving Vim bars instead of expensive smartphones to vegetables in place of high-end gadgets, such occurrences have become quite common, often due to various challenges during the delivery process.

One such unfortunate incident came to light when Arun Kumar Meher took to Twitter to share his experience. Arun described how he had placed an order for camera lenses worth Rs 90,000, but instead, he received a packet of quinoa seeds. The value of the missing camera lenses was no trifling matter, making the situation all the more distressing.

Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap. pic.twitter.com/oED7DG18mn July 6, 2023

What made this situation even more peculiar was that the packaging seemed intact. The photographs shared by Arun displayed that only the lenses were removed from the package, indicating that the thief was well aware of the expensive equipment enclosed within.

Upon facing this issue, Arun promptly lodged a complaint with Amazon, and the company assured him that they were diligently working towards a resolution. Nevertheless, this incident sparked considerable attention on social media. Arun's tweet garnered over 145,000 views and elicited numerous reactions from sympathizers who could relate to similar misfortunes.

Several Twitter users shared their own harrowing experiences. One user recounted, "Same happened to me last year. Ordered a Sigma 150-600 lens. They didn't even bother with the Sigma case. Just sent me a sewing machine." Another chimed in, "This is not new. Many times I encountered the same problem. Sometimes it got resolved, but other times it didn't. Now, before accepting a delivery, I always open the box to inspect its contents. If everything seems fine, I accept it; otherwise, I refuse it."

Such incidents have understandably left many online shoppers apprehensive about using e-commerce platforms. The fear of receiving the wrong or missing items has eroded some customers' trust in the online shopping experience.