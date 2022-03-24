Undertrial prisoner qualifies IIT-JAM 2022 exams, secures AIR 54th rank

As the saying goes, "Where there is a will, there is a way." A young prisoner lodged in a Bihar jail, on charges of murder, has just proved the saying as true. Suraj Kumar alias Kaushalendra, who is jailed in a murder case, has cleared the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT-JAM).

He has secured AIR 54th rank in the examination conducted by IIT Roorkee. Jail administration also has a big role to play in Suraj's success. The undertrial prisoner is a resident of Mosma village of Suraj Warisliganj police station area and is lodged in jail as an accused in a murder case for almost a year.

From the Mandal Kara Nawada jail, where he is currently kept, he prepared for the IIT examinations. The jail administration helped him a lot in preparing for the exam. With hard work and dedication, he not only prepared for the exams while in jail, but also secured a good rank.

Jailed since April 2021

Suraj has been in jail since April 2021 on a murder charge. There was a fierce fight between two families in Mosma village of Warisliganj block of Nawada district over a road dispute. A man named Sanjay Yadav was badly injured in the assault on April 2021.

He died while being taken to Patna for treatment. The father of the deceased then lodged an FIR against nine people including Suraj and his father. On April 19, 2021, the police arrested four people including Suraj and sent them to jail. Since then Suraj has been in jail.

Qualified IIT in 2021 also

For Suraj, this is not his first success. Last year too he qaualified for the IIT examination and secured AIR 34th rank. However, the incident changed the course of his life. However, he did not lose hope and continued his preparations from jail.

With securing AIR 54th rank, Suraj can now do his master's degree course by taking admission in IIT Roorkee.