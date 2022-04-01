Unbreakable bond between lamb and monkey wins netizens' hearts – WATCH viral video

Many of us enjoy watching cute animal videos every now and then. For some people, it’s a stress buster. For others, its just entertaining to watch. If you are an animal lover too, a video that is going viral on the internet is bound to win your heart.

The now-viral video shows someone offering fruits to a lamb and a monkey but what is special about the video is the monkey clinging to the lamb. While the two enjoy eating the fruit, they remain close to each other. It seems like the lamb itself is the monkey’s mother.

The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer – Dipanshu Kabra with a caption in Hindi. It reads, “ बन्दर ने अपनी माँ को खो दिया, फिर उसे एक नया साथी मिल गया. अब दोनों में अटूट रिश्ता है. #MotherNature is incredible.”

As mentioned by Kabra, the monkey has apparently lost his mother and is now finding comfort in the company of a new friend. It is truly amazing to see the bond between these two animals.

The video has been receiving lots of appreciation from people across the internet as netizens are amazed to see this beautiful side of mother nature. Over 6,341 Twitter users have liked this cute animal video and more than 988 have retweeted it.

Watch viral video here:

Showering all praises for the bond between the two animals, a Twitter user writes, “the most valuable gift you can receive is an honest friend”. Another one writes, “Heart touching video”.

“Nature has really got that power to connect anyone”, said another.

Isn’t this video super cute?