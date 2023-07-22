Headlines

Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance reels have crossed 50 million views and over 150k reels since she posted

Unbelievable wildlife moment: Buffalo herd tosses giant lion with horns, video is viral

The video captures a gripping confrontation between a male lion and a herd of buffaloes, which turned the tables on the predator in a startling manner.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

New Delhi: Buffaloes, with their substantial size and abundant flesh, have earned the reputation of being one of the most preferred meals for lions in the wild. The capture of a buffalo can supply a lion and its pride with sustenance for up to five days, making it a rewarding and crucial hunt for the carnivorous felines.

However, bringing down a buffalo is no easy feat, even for the skilled and coordinated hunters that lions are known to be. Lions usually operate in groups, relying on teamwork and strategy to secure their prey. Yet, when targeting a buffalo, they face a formidable adversary that can pose a significant challenge.

Recently, a remarkable and captivating video has been circulating widely on the internet. The video captures a gripping confrontation between a male lion and a herd of buffaloes, which turned the tables on the predator in a startling manner.

In the footage, it becomes apparent that the male lion was either stalking a buffalo, intending to make it his next meal, or trying to ambush an unsuspecting member of the herd. However, his intentions quickly became overshadowed by the retaliatory response of the buffalo herd when they sensed danger approaching their ranks.

Reacting swiftly, the buffaloes formed a defensive circle around the lion, creating a united front against their would-be attacker. Fueled by a mix of fear and determination, they displayed an astonishing level of cooperation and coordination, almost as if they were communicating with each other on an instinctual level.

With their powerful and sharp horns, the buffaloes took turns lunging at the lion, propelling him into the air with tremendous force. The scene resembled a relentless sport, as the lion was tossed and flung around like a toy in a child's game. 

The intensity of the confrontation was palpable, and it seemed as though the buffaloes were seeking retribution for the countless times their kin had fallen victim to these fearsome predators. The lion, who was accustomed to being the hunter, had now become the hunted, and he found himself utterly overwhelmed by the collective might and fury of the buffalo herd.

The astonishing video of buffaloes retaliating against a lion left netizens in disbelief and shock.

Amidst the numerous reactions, one curious user humorously asked, "Are they playing football?" 

The concept of revenge was also invoked, with another user commenting simply, "Revenge." 

Furthermore, the idea of 'karma' was popular among netizens. One user highlighted this viewpoint, stating, "It's a natural process called karma." 

