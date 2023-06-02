Unbelievable! Scientists unearth ‘mega-city’ under abandoned ant hill; video stuns internet | Photo: Twitter

Archaeological finds are intriguing because they teach us a lot about earlier times and help us understand them. Ants are very interesting creatures that exhibit amazing collaboration and are known to carry objects that are ten times heavier than themselves, interestingly, they are skilled constructors as well.

After pumping tonnes of cement into an empty ant hill, a team of scientists uncovered a skillfully constructed "mega-city" underneath, according to a recent viral video. When the researchers were recording a documentary titled Ants! Nature's Secret Power, this incident unfolded.

Currently, the documentary's video is being shared on a number of social networking sites. Twitter user Massimo shared one of these posts. The caption of the viral post reads, “Over the course of 3 days scientists pumped 10 tons of cement into an abandoned ant hill. After weeks of digging, the colony’s intricate & impressive structure is revealed”.

Over the course of 3 days scientists pumped 10 tons of cement into an abandoned ant hill. After weeks of digging, the colony’s intricate & impressive structure is revealed. This one



[full video, from "Ants! Natures Secret Power": https://t.co/ol5WJZU6A8]pic.twitter.com/G71KrCYafP — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 31, 2023

The scientists are seen in the trending video adding concrete to a vacant ant mound. Ten tonnes of cement were poured into the hole over the course of three days, according to the narrator. They then started digging, and what they found was absolutely nothing short of astounding. They discovered a really intricate deep construction.

The narrator describes the scene in the film by saying, "There are subterranean highways connecting the main chambers and off the main routes are side roads." The video clip has gone popular on Twitter after it was uploaded on May 31. Till now, it has garnered over 10.5 million views and users are stunned.

READ | NASA's first meeting on aliens: 800 'mysterious' UFO sightings confirmed