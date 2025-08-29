Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

‘Unacceptable’: Man shocked to find disposable glove in food ordered via Zomato

Such gloves are usually worn while cooking and are thrown away and replaced to maintain hygiene.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 07:09 PM IST

‘Unacceptable’: Man shocked to find disposable glove in food ordered via Zomato
    A Zomato user was shocked to see a "serious hygiene concern" in the food he ordered online. On X, user Satish Sarawagi (@SarawagiSatish) shared a picture of a sandwich he ordered from Salad Days, a popular delivery-only food chain in Delhi-NCR. In the picture, a disposable plastic glove is seen placed between the bread slices along with other ingredients. Such gloves are usually worn while cooking and are thrown away and replaced to maintain hygiene. In another picture, a Noida customer attached a screenshot of his order placed through the Zomato app.

    In the order summary, the customer had ordered two sandwiches: a broccoli, corn and basil pesto sandwich in a sourdough baguette, and a smoked cottage cheese and pepper sandwich.

    Along with the photos, the customer wrote, " I ordered a sandwich and found a glove inside the food! This is unacceptable and a serious hygiene concern. Please investigate and respond as soon as possible."

     

     

    Zomato's response

    Zomato said it was "extremely shocked" to see the food complaint. In response, Zomato Cares wrote, "Hi Satish, we are extremely shocked to hear this. We can't even imagine how upsetting this must be for you. Please give us some time to discuss this with our restaurant partner. We will get back to you to discuss this further."

    Salad Days has not yet responded to the post, and further information is awaited from Zomato regarding the complaint.

    Online outrage

    One user wrote, ''This is a very serious matter...This restaurant should be closed down..poor restaurant.''

    Another user wrote, ''Ridiculous.''

    The restaurant also responded, saying, ''We're taking this matter extremely seriously and have immediately launched a thorough investigation with our quality assurance team. This kitchen has been flagged for urgent review. Please DM us your contact details so we can coordinate directly and ensure this is resolved properly.''

    Also read: ‘Only Rs 1,250’: Indian driver’s honesty stuns US vlogger, internet praises him

     

