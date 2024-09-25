Twitter
Unable to snap up tickets for Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concert? Here's what you can do with unspent funds

If you could not snap up the Coldplay or Diljit Dosanjh concert tickets despite the best of your efforts, let us tell you what you can do with the unspent funds.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 02:21 PM IST

Unable to snap up tickets for Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concert? Here's what you can do with unspent funds
Image source: Instagram
As the American rock band Coldplay is all set to make a comeback in India nearly after nine years in January next year, fans are going berserk as they cannot hold their excitement. The clamour for the iconic band gets reflected in the fact that BookMyShow, the platform where the tickets for the concert went live crashed in the process within a few minutes. 

Having witnessed their phenomenal demand in India, the band even added a third show (dated January 21) to their original lineup of January 18th and 19th next year.

Meanwhile, as insult to injury, both the pre-sale as well as general sale of tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's extensive India-leg tour saw the designated number of tickets fly out like hot cakes in literal minutes.

Those who could snap up the tickets are on cloud nine. However, those who could not get it despite the best of their efforts are upset. 

Let us tell you what you can do with all the unspent funds. Instead of lamenting over the ticket debacle, you can create more for yourself by smartly using the funds in the stock market, and multiplying it. 

According to a report by Business Insider, Indian markets are running all time highs, which is set to continue for some time to come. Accordingly, there has been witnessed a growing inclination towards the large-cap mutual funds. 

The report also suggests that over a period of one year, most large-cap mutual funds have delivered an average return of about 40%. For example, if you invested your money worth Rs 35,000, which you saved from the concert, you will be getting a total of Rs 49,000 or even more by next year. However, you can also invest in small-cap index funds, which are sort of risky but have delivered an average return of about 50% in the past one year. 

Know what experts are saying 

Anand K. Rathi, Co-Founder of MIRA Money highlights that liquid funds are suitable for short-term investments. 

"Liquid funds have an average holding period of 20 to 30 days, making them suitable for short-term investments. They provide immediate liquidity, allowing redemption on the next working day. On the other hand, ultra-short bond funds have a slightly longer duration, matching the three to six-month holding period. They offer returns similar to annual fixed deposits, typically around 6.7 to 6.8%, making them a good option for short-term investments with better liquidity", Business Insider has quoted Rathi as saying. 

SEBI registered RIA Gaurav Goyal suggests investing in arbitrage funds that leverage arbitrage opportunities in the market. 

"Arbitrage Funds are equity-oriented hybrid funds that leverage arbitrage opportunities in the market. These can be a pricing mismatch between two exchanges, different pricing in the spot and futures market, etc. The fund manager of an arbitrage fund buys and sells the shares at the same time and earns the difference between the selling price and the buying price of the share", says Goyal. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
