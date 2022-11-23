Search icon
Ukrainian soldiers rescue dog from deep ditch, viral video will tug at your heartstrings

The viral video shows Ukrainian soldiers rescuing dog from deep ditch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Ukrainian soldiers rescue dog from deep ditch, viral video will tug at your heartstrings
New Delhi: The internet is full of heartwarming stories about people saving animals. These stories are frequently wholesome and touch our hearts. One such video, shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, Ukraine's Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs, has gone viral and will simply melt your heart. The clip has been viewed over 52k times so far.

In the midst of the war with Russia, volunteers and soldiers in Ukraine are doing their part to give citizens hope. The viral video is proof that shows Ukrainian soldiers holding a soldier's legs and carefully dangling him in a deep pit. After a few seconds, the soldier emerged with a small dog that had fallen inside the pit.

No prizes for guessing that the video has gone viral while netizens users applauded the soldiers for saving the dog.One person in the comments wrote, "This moved me to ABSOLUTE tears, truly incredible. Thank you for saving the doggo!" A second person added, ". What a sweet soul. God bless you all" "This is heartwarming! thanks for sharing the clip," said a third user. A fourth user added, "God's Blessings to you for caring!! Thankful for soldiers like you that care!"

