Ukrainian soldier sends loving message to parents amid tensions - WATCH viral video

While the world is shaken with the effects of Russia attacks, the lives of many Ukrainians have completely crashed. Amidst the wars, a video of a Ukrainian soldier has gone viral on social media platforms.

The 13-second-long video shows a Ukrainian soldier delivering a loving message to his family. He says, “Mom, dad, I love you”. The viral video has increased concerns of many people, who also showered the soldier with lots of loving comments.

A Reddit user wrote, “They are so young, they don't deserve any of this”. Another one said, “Even if they were older, no one deserves this,” another user said in response.

The heart-warming message of this soldier garnered attention on not just Reddit but Twitter too. The video has been viewed over a thousand times on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, world leaders have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as barbaric and quickly slapped heavy sanctions on the Russian economy, President Vladimir Putin's inner circle and many of the country's oligarchs.

US President Joe Biden declared on Thursday, "Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences."

While other countries were seen taking a stand, China on the other hand stood alone in failing to condemn the attack and instead accused the United States and its allies of worsening the crisis.