Ukrainian soldier meets pregnant wife after 30 weeks, viral video leaves internet emotional

So, after 30 weeks apart, a Ukrainian soldier was reunited with his pregnant wife.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

New Delhi: The end of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine does not appear to be imminent, as people are still being bombarded by intense attacks more than 300 days into the conflict. As a result, people on both sides of the war-torn region are making every effort they can to survive, and soldiers are doing whatever they can to protect their country. Amidst the depressing news, a video of hope and happiness went viral online. So, after 30 weeks apart, a Ukrainian soldier was reunited with his pregnant wife. The video of their tearful reunion will bring you to tears as well.

The video, posted on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, shows a pregnant woman on her way to meet her husband. She runs into the arms of her husband, who is dressed in military uniform, as soon as she sees him. The woman bursts into tears later in the video.

"This is what we're fighting for. They haven't seen each other for 30 weeks,"  Anton Gerashchenko captioned the emotional clip on Twitter.

No prizes for guessing that the video has gone crazy viral on social media. The comments section is flooded with emotional heartwarming reactions from netizens. One person in the comments wrote, "I mean. It's beautiful but even more horrible. War is so damn cruel" A second person added, ". Pictures like these making so much with me. I can only guess how the people in are feeling. Thank you for sharing. " "This is so emotional! thanks for sharing the clip," said a third user. A fourth user added, "Just awesome! That baby is going to have a beautiful and peaceful life because of his/her warrior father and all the other warriors!"

Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
