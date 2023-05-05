Ukrainian MP punches Russian official in face at Turkey summit, viral video shocks internet

screengrab

New Delhi: In the midst of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a video of a Ukrainian MP, Oleksandr Marikovskyi, purportedly punching an unidentified Russian representative who snatched the Ukrainian flag from his hands during a conference in Turkey's capital, Ankara, has surfaced on social media. The video, which was shared on Twitter by Jason Jay Smart, a special correspondent for the Kyiv Post and a political adviser, has more than 3 million views as of Friday morning.

During the summit, a video shows an unidentified Russian representative approaching Marikovskyi, who was holding his country's flag. The Russian representative snatched the flag from Marikovskyi, but Marikovskyi replied by pushing and striking the envoy in the face in order to retrieve the flag.

The episode highlighted Russia-Ukraine tensions, which have been worsened by Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine. The war began in February of last year and has since expanded to major cities such as Kyiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Bakhmut.

Russia accuses the United States of being behind the alleged Kremlin drone attack

Russia asserted on Thursday that the US was behind a drone strike on the Kremlin aimed at killing President Vladimir Putin, while Moscow's military fired more combat drones at Ukrainian cities including Kyiv.

Without offering evidence, Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine carried out the alleged drone strike on the Kremlin citadel in the early hours of Wednesday.

Kyiv has denied any role in the incident, which comes after a week of explosions targeting goods trains and oil installations in western Russia and Russian-controlled Crimea. Russia has also blamed Ukraine for the strikes.