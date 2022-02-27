Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hilarious clip from former acting days goes viral – WATCH video

While Ukraine is struggling to defend itself from Russian attacks, people on social media are full of praises for former nation’s President – Volodymyr Zelensky. Recently, some of Zelensky’s old videos have gone viral on the internet.

These videos show younger Zelensky from his acting days. Prior to becoming a politician, he was working as an actor. He was featured in a show named ‘Servant of the People’. One of the viral videos is a clipping from the show where Zelensky acted the character of a schoolteacher who accidently becomes Ukraine’s president after his rant against the government.

The viral video, first shared by The Recount, is set in a classroom. It shows a part of the rant delivered by Zelensky’s character. He says, “Why do our politicians come to power and make the same mistakes? It’s because they are mathematicians. The only thing they know is how to divide, add and multiple their own wealth”.

Watch viral video:

Life is stranger than fiction—this famous 1 minute @ZelenskyyUa TV scene launched his fictional career as President—which then launched his real life as President of Ukraine—which gave us the anti-Putin hero the world needed right now!



HT @therecount pic.twitter.com/zDdTQHBijy February 27, 2022

“We are choosing between two ****ing bastards! It has been like this for 25 years in a row. Do you know what is interesting? Nothing will change this time!” the rant goes on. “It’s because you, my father and I will choose a ****ing bastard again! It’s because yes, he is a bastard but he is still better than the other ones,” the character says.

The President has a huge fan following in Russia too, he has come a long way in a short time frame.