Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's powerful tweet goes viral amid Twitter's one-word trend

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Despite Twitter's maximum character restriction being set at 280, it has become the de facto venue for saying things with a single word. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the trend of tweeting just one word, and his look sent chills down people's spines.

Also, READ: Viral video: 13 mafia-controlled tractors smash Agra toll gate, staff attempts to stop them with sticks

Freedom — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 2, 2022

The President of the Uktaine has taken to Twitter using his official account. He signed his note, "Freedom." The conflict between his nation, Ukraine, and Russia was continuing at the time of his post.

The tweet has been widely circulated since it was first posted a day ago. It has more than 2.2 million likes so far, and that figure is just growing. Concern for the war-torn Ukraine was voiced by many in the comments section.

Individuals are restricted to a single word to describe their mood or state of mind. Many people up to this point have signed up for it, including US President Joe Biden and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. A number of well-known businesses have also adopted this minimalist approach.

It is widely believed that Amtrak, a major train company, tweeted the first ever single-word message. All they did was post the word "trains" on their wall. They tweeted, and soon others were tweeting their own versions, inspired by theirs.