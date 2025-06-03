In the early 1990s, Ukraine inherited the world's third-largest nuclear arsenal from the Soviet Union, with approximately 1,900 strategic nuclear warheads and 176 intercontinental ballistic missiles. However, Ukraine's control over these weapons was limited, as Russia maintained operational command.

Ukraine and Russia have been has been embroiled in a brutal war over three years now, resulting in significant loss of life, displacement and destruction. According to reports, nearly 30,000 Ukrainian civilians have lost their lives due to Russian attacks and similar several hundreds have been killed on the Russian side as well. Despite international efforts, the war shows no signs of abating. In the early 1990s, Ukraine inherited the world's third-largest nuclear arsenal from the Soviet Union, with approximately 1,900 strategic nuclear warheads and 176 intercontinental ballistic missiles. However, Ukraine's control over these weapons was limited, as Russia maintained operational command.

Ukraine decided to relinquish its nuclear arsenal because of practical challenges and international pressure. Ukraine had sought global recognition and cooperation, which might have been compromised by retaining nuclear weapons. Also, maintaining nuclear weapons was both practically and politically challenging for Ukraine.

Budapest Memorandum



In 1994, Ukraine signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Budapest Memorandum, which guaranteed Ukraine's sovereignty and security by the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia.

Current Situation

The conflict has raised concerns about the effectiveness of international security guarantees and the implications of disarmament. As Ukraine struggles to defend itself, the question remains: Would having nuclear weapons have changed the course of events? Today, Ukraine's decision to disarm is being questioned in light of the ongoing conflict with Russia. Some experts argue that if Ukraine had retained its nuclear capabilities, Russia might have been deterred from launching a full-scale attack.