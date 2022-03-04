Ukraine's 26-year-old MP Sviatoslav Yuras joins war against Russia, brandishes AK-47

After former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Leena vouched to protect her country against the Russian invasion, now Ukraine's youngest MP, Sviatoslav Yuras, has joined the fight.

Sviatoslav Yuras, was pictured, on Ukrainian streets brandishing an AK-47. He said, "I'm no soldier but this fight is for everybody now, the siege of Kyiv is happening."

As Sviatoslav Yurash was speaking to BBC Radio 4 Today, he was asked what Ukrainians would do if Putin wins the battle. "That's exactly why I am looking at my AK47 in front of me," the MP said.

Meanwhile, Lenna had taken to her Instagram handle and expressed her feeling about the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis. In one of the images, Anastasiia is seen geared in military gear, with an assault rifle with the caption, '#standforukraine #handsoffukraine.'

The Ukraine-Russia war entered its ninth day today. A fire broke out at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant during a Russian attack in Ukraine, sending jitters through global markets even though US and Ukrainian officials said background levels of radiation had not changed.

US President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy about the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the White House said. The two leaders urged Russia to "cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site," it said.