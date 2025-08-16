UK urges citizens to delete old emails and photos to save water, here's how it works

Formal drought declarations have notably been made in several regions across the UK, such as Yorkshire, Cumbria and Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire, the East Midlands and the West Midlands. Read on to know more details and how clearing up data can help save water.

Authorities in the United Kingdom have urged millions of citizens to delete unimportant emails from their inboxes and unused photos for a reason you may not be expecting. UK's National Drought Group (NDG) made the recommendations for the public as data centres that process internet traffic "require vast amounts of water to cool their systems." The NDG is a joint body comprising representatives from the UK's weather office, regulators, water companies, farmers' union, and conservation experts.

What is the drought situation like in the UK?

Helen Wakeham, Environment Agency Director of Water, said in a press release: "The current situation is nationally significant, and we are calling on everyone to play their part and help reduce the pressure on our water environment." Formal drought declarations have notably been made in several regions like Yorkshire, Cumbria and Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire, the East Midlands and the West Midlands. Meanwhile, reservoirs have averaged 67.7 percent full, down from the usual 80.5 percent at this time of the year.

How much water do data centres typically use?

Data centres use up large amounts of water and energy to cool down servers which run all the time. In fact, a small data centre is believed to require more than 25 million liters of water a year if it relies on older cooling methods that allow water to evaporate, according to a report by The Verge. In 2021, Google's data centre in The Dalles city, Oregon used 355 million gallons of water -- an amount that could fill up approximately 538 Olympic-size swimming pools. Now with swift advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), the use of water to cool down massive data centres around the world is set to increase substantially.