Tourists worldwide are always curious to know about India's culture, spirituality and hospitality. Among these visitors, Edd Owen from United Kingdom explored Delhi. He then shared his review of the Delhi Metro, the city's primary public transport system.

In a video titled "First Impressions of Delhi Metro," Owen expressed his positive surprise at the Delhi Metro's modern, efficient, and well-connected network.

Ed posted the video on Instagram, advising viewers to use the Delhi Metro to avoid being overcharged by Tuk Tuk drivers, which are also known as auto rickshaws in India. "“Why let yourself get scammed by Tuk Tuk drivers when you can get the metro in Delhi?”, he said.

The video begins with Ed on a Blue Line Metro station platform, waiting for a train to Dwarka. Speaking to the camera, highlighted the underappreciated quality of Delhi's metro system.

Walking along the Yamuna Gate station platform, he remarked that visitors often expect to encounter issues like being overcharged by Tuk Tuk drivers and dealing with poor sanitation.

He then showed the metro, stating that it offers a clean, efficient, reliable, and well-connected service. "What no one tells you is they've got a very clean, efficient, reliable, and well-connected metro system.”

Inside the metro, he noted the low ticket prices, just twenty rupees, and the air conditioning.

Ed was also impressed by the stations, showing the variety of food and retail options available, including outlets like KFC and stores such as Crocs and Adidas.

He then visits India Gate and said, “You can use it to get around Delhi and get to some of the major sites like the India Gate.”

Concluding his review at Mandi House station, he suggested using the metro instead of Tuk Tuks to avoid being scammed.

Social media reaction

Instagram users responded positively, with some tagging the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to appreciate the metro system.

One user wrote, "Thanks for showing the positive side of my beautiful country!!"

Another said, "Delhi’s Metro system is 100 times more reliable, clean & efficient than NYC Subway or London Underground .!!"