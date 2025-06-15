As the video progresses, visuals of a kiosk, escalators, a signboard, and the metro gate closing with people entering the train can be seen.

Thousands of tourists visit India every year to enjoy its beauty, culture, heritage and food. Recently, a tourist named Alex released a video praising the Delhi Metro during his visit to the national capital, which has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, he can be seen praising the Delhi Metro, saying, "Wow." As the video progresses, visuals of a kiosk, escalators, a signboard, and the metro gate closing with people entering the train can be seen. It also features a text overlay throughout the video, "POV: Delhi Metro is better than London Underground."

The video, shared by @alexwandersyt on Instagram, read, "Follow @alexwandersyt for more India-related content. India's Metro is great. Rajiv Chowk, Delhi. The video is inspired by my friend @alexweldertravels - check out his page for better travel content than mine."

The video quickly went viral, garnering 585K views, 30.3K likes, and thousands of comments. One user commented, "Bro chose the best metro station nice." Another user said, "London underground is a legend, their connectivity is way better than any indian metros."

A third user wrote, "Indian influencer showing negatives by comparing foreign and vice versa."

A fourth user said, "As someone currently in the UK, Delhi metro is so so so much better."

Another, ''Its normal dude ... just because bbc and most of the vloggers show the bad parts this feels rare.''

