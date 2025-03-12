She explained that most women do not benefit financially or emotionally from losing their virginity.

A 22-year-old student from Manchester, UK, named Laura has made headlines by selling her virginity for Rs 18 crore (about £1.7 million) through an online auction. The auction was held on an escort agency’s website and attracted interest from politicians, business tycoons, and celebrities. In the end, a Hollywood star placed the highest bid and won.

Laura, who comes from a religious background, said she has no regrets about her choice. She called it a smart way to secure her future. “I don’t regret it. Many girls lose their virginity for nothing. At least I gained financial security,” she said.

She explained that most women do not benefit financially or emotionally from losing their virginity. Instead, she saw it as a valuable asset that could help her become financially independent. “I made a strategic choice to gain independence,” she added.

The auction was done secretly through a well-known escort agency’s website. Many wealthy and influential people showed interest. Laura said she received offers from top businessmen and politicians before finalising the deal with the Hollywood celebrity.

To complete the agreement, Laura had a medical test in front of the buyer to confirm her virginity. The entire process was kept confidential to protect both parties.

Laura’s decision has sparked a big debate. Some people think selling virginity is wrong, while others believe it is a personal choice. Many argue that virginity is linked to purity in conservative cultures, but this case shows that financial reasons can play a role in such decisions.

Social media reactions are mixed. Some say Laura’s choice is empowering, while others think it reduces intimacy to a business deal. Some also point out that in today’s world, people sell their skills and talents, so Laura simply used what she had to make money.

Laura says she will use the money to secure her future and work on her career goals. She is also interested in finding a wealthy partner, or a “sugar daddy,” who can support her financially while being in a relationship with her.

“I have set myself up for life,” she said, adding that she can now focus on her ambitions without worrying about money.

As discussions continue, Laura’s case shows how personal choices, financial needs, and cultural values are changing in today’s world.

Also read: 'The new Dalai Lama will be born in...': Tibetan Buddhism's spiritual leader makes BIG statement about his successor