UK PM Boris Johnson jumps on JCB bulldozer in Gujarat, sparks memefest on Twitter

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently visiting India, recently triggered a memefest on Twitter through his unexpected action while visiting a JCP factory in Halol GIDC, Panchmahal in Gujarat on April 21.

During his visit to the factory along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Boris Johnson could be seen jumping onto a bulldozer at the facility and waving at the press present at the event. The video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH UK PM Boris Johnson along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits JCB factory at Halol GIDC, Panchmahal in Gujarat



The video shows Patel, along with Johnson, having a look around the factory, after which the UK prime minister climbs on a JCB bulldozer and sits on the driver’s seat, seemingly trying to operate the equipment. He then swings out of the vehicle and waves to the media.

This incident sparked a hilarious meme fest on Twitter by netizens, who were left laughing at the actions of Boris Johnson. One netizen wrote, “Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega” while another Twitter user wrote, “JCB promotion going out of hand.”

Some of the memes spoke about topical issues such as the recent violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, while others related his bulldozer video with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who has often been associated with the demolition vehicle.

Interestingly, the bulldozer has become a notable term in Indian politics over the last few months after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to be known as ‘Baba Bulldozer’, for his reputation for cracking down on criminals in the state.

UK PM Boris Johnson landed in India on Thursday, April 21, and visited Gujarat for the first time. Johnson also visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, where he tried operating the Charkha, which was a part of the industrial revolution in India.

Johnson is set to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many business leaders on April 22, Friday, in Delhi. It is expected that Boris Johnson and PM Modi will be discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Britain-India relations during their meeting.

