UK gold medalist Tom Daley goes viral for his knitting skills at Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Details inside

After winning his gold medal for diving at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Tom Daley went viral for another thing that he did. He was spotted on the stands where he was seen enjoying the women’s 3m springboard diving final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday whilst knitting.

What happened next was inevitable, his pictures of knitting went viral. In the picture, the 27-year-old is seen wearing his Team Great Britain's kit and a mandatory mask flaunting his needles and purple wool in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

After his photo went viral, people from around the world began tweeting pictures of themselves knitting whilst watching the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and there were lots of them.

The picture was also shared by the Olympics official Twitter handle. They captioned it, "Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving."

Great Britain's official account also tweeted the picture by captioning it, "Nothing to see here – just @TomDaley1994 having a knit at the diving."

For the unversed, Tom Daley has been knitting and crotching for a long time. He even has a dedicated account on Instagram to promote his skills called 'madewithlovebytomdaley'. He also posted a video after winning the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 showing off his new creation which is a small pouch to carry his gold medal. Tom explained in the video how knitting has kept him sane throughout the whole process. He captioned the video, "THANK YOU TO ALL MY FELLOW STITCHERS! Learning to knit and crochet has helped me so much through these Olympics and we won GOLD yesterday I made a little medal case too! YAY!"

For those who do not know, Tom Daley also represents the LGBTQ community at the Olympics.