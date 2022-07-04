UK college student dancing, vibing with desi dhol beats wins netizens' heart

Photo: Twitter/@sunny_hundal (Screengrab)

Whether you're desi or not, the energising desi beats are all you need to amp up the party atmosphere. A recent video of a college cultural festival in the UK went viral. The video begins with a student dancing at a cultural event at a college. He is surrounded by students who are celebrating their cultures by dressing in various outfits. All of the students join the dance while waving the flags of their home nations after the dhol begins to play. The boy's lively performance astounded internet users just as much as it did the other students.

The video was shared on Twitter by an account called 'Sunny Hundal' with a caption that reads, "Mordern Britain." So far, the video has crossed over 20 lakh views and more than 56,000 likes. Many shared their reaction in the comment section, as one wrote, "I smiled and smiled then burst into tears. This is the world I want." While another commented, "Love this! Excellent culture clash".

