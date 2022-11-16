Headlines

HomeViral

Viral

Ugandan kids groove to Govinda’s Soni De Nakhre in viral video, internet loves it

Well, a group of African kids can be seen grooving to the famous song Salman Khan and Govinda’s Soni De Nakhre , and we think they nailed it.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

New Delhi: If you're experiencing midweek blues, we have a video that will completely cure them. We guarantee it. Moreover, the clip is just next-level cute and you should definitely check it out.  What exactly is it, you ask? Well, a group of African kids can be seen grooving to the famous song Salman Khan and Govinda’s Soni De Nakhre , and we think they nailed it.  The video has garnered over 5 million views and we are sure you will watch it on loop, just like us.

In the now-viral video, three African kids from the NGO Masaka Kids Africana danced to the peppy song. Their killer moves and expressions were flawless, and their enthusiasm was contagious. You might want to get up and shake a leg with them after watching the video.

Isn't it fantastic? Netizens were blown away by their performance and flocked to the comments section to applaud them. Some users thought they were adorable as well. “I love these beautiful children” wrote an Instagram user. “These kids are so cute,” shared another. “Wow i love this,” posted a third.  Fourth user commented, “They’re the best!! What a joy to see these beautiful kids dancing.”

