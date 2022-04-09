UFO in Maharashtra? Mysterious objects ‘fall from sky’ in Chandrapur, ISRO launches investigation

Do you believe in aliens? If yes, then this next piece of news will be fairly intriguing for you. Though there is new evidence and claims every day that aliens are either present on nearby planets or are already walking among us, an incident in Maharashtra only intensified the claim.

According to reports, it was assumed by locals that a UFO was sighted in Maharashtra, after certain mysterious and unidentified objects seemingly fell from the sky in the state’s Chandrapur district, confusing the locals.

This urged a team of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to visit the Chandrapur district in Maharashtra. The objects are believed to be the remnants of some sort of booster rocket. The unidentified object also streaked across the night sky in central India last week.

Chandrapur district collector Ajay Gulhane said that the locals were left stunned after they discovered an iron ring lying in an open plot in Ladbori village.

As per PTI reports, Gulhane said, “It is a cylinder-like thing measuring 1 to 1.5 feet in diameter. It has been collected for examination. We had sent talathis [junior revenue officials] to every village in the district to find out if more parts of objects, if any, were lying scattered.”

This 3-meter-diameter ring is consistent with being part of the CZ-3B third stage tankage. It was found in Sindewahi (79.6E 20.3N) in eastern Maharashtra. (thanks @DrSachinW for forwarding the image) pic.twitter.com/hppY21nw1v — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) April 3, 2022

The incident became more mysterious and eye-catching when the locals spotted a cylindrical object in the Pawanpur village after the ring. Soon, five more of these cylinders were found in the area. This is when ISRO jumped in.

The space agency sent in some of its astronauts to Maharashtra to look into the issue. In a Facebook post, ISRO said, “As requested by the district administration, a team of scientists from ISRO is visiting Pawanpur for inspection and further scientific inquiry."

Though the origin of the mysterious objects has not been identified yet, it is being speculated that this could be due to the re-entry of a rocket or a satellite. Many locals are also speculating that this could be because of a UFO that flew over the area.