Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the completion of the final track work, calling it a 'historic milestone'

The Northern Railway has achieved a significant milestone by completing one of the most challenging rail projects in the Himalayan region. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link now connects Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the completion of the final track work, calling it a “historic milestone.” The last phase involved Tunnel T-33, a 3.2 km-long tunnel at the foothills of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, connecting Katra to Reasi.

Historic milestone; Final track work on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link is complete.



The ballast-less track work for the 3.2 km-long Tunnel T-33, located at the foothills of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and connecting Katra to Reasi, was successfully completed today… pic.twitter.com/VUZTTi61A7 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 13, 2024

The 45 km section between Reasi and Sangaldan, featuring the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River, has also been completed. Trial runs have already been conducted successfully.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link is a national project undertaken to build a railway through the challenging Himalayan terrain. With 750 bridges and over 100 km of tunnels, the project tested the limits of railway engineering. The longest tunnel spans 11.2 km, and the iconic Chenab Bridge, towering 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower, symbolises the achievement.

This all-weather and affordable rail connectivity is expected to transform Kashmir by boosting tourism and economic growth. Tourist inflow is projected to nearly double, providing a major boost to the region.