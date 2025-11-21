Udaipur Wedding: Who is Netra Mantena? Meet 'bride of the year' and daughter of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, whose lavish wedding Donald Trump Jr. is attending

IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final
Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses
The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?
Dia Mirza, Rahul Bhat replace Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again, drops moments from wrap-up party
When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai
Four Labour Codes Explained: Benefits, changes, and what workers must know
Not Mirzapur, but this popular TV show becomes first series to be adapted for film, it's running successfully for 10 years, name is...
Watch: Smriti Mandhana's haldi ceremony goes high-energy as World Cup-winning mates join in iconic dance moment
Transforming Enterprise Intelligence: Surya Narayana Chakka on the Future of AI-Driven ERP Systems
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Tea before lunch and venue debut — Will Guwahati's unique stage help Team India level series?
VIRAL
Udaipur, the city of lakes, is going to witness another high-profile wedding as US-based couple Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju are set to tie the knot this month. Let's dive into details.
Udaipur, the city of lakes, is going to witness another high-profile wedding as US-based couple Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju are set to tie the knot this month. The festivities that are underway in Udaipur have already gained attraction after the son of US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., arrived in India to attend the grand wedding.
Donald Trump Jr. visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, November 20, accompanied by a delegation of 126 special guests from nearly 40 countries. The group toured the monument under heightened security.
Daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, chairman of Orlando-based Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, Netra Mantena is known for maintaining a low-key profile. Originally from Andhra Pradesh, Raju Mantena is a billionaire entrepreneur, with his business spanning across the United States, Switzerland, and India. He is also the founder of ICORE Healthcare.
Her mother, Padmaja Mantena, also remains involved in philanthropic and welfare activities. Netra, herself, has so far kept her life quite private.