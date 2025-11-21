Udaipur Wedding: Who is Netra Mantena? Meet 'bride of the year' and daughter of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, whose lavish wedding Donald Trump Jr. is attending

Udaipur, the city of lakes, is going to witness another high-profile wedding as US-based couple Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju are set to tie the knot this month. Let's dive into details.

Udaipur, the city of lakes, is going to witness another high-profile wedding as US-based couple Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju are set to tie the knot this month. The festivities that are underway in Udaipur have already gained attraction after the son of US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., arrived in India to attend the grand wedding.

Donald Trump Jr. visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, November 20, accompanied by a delegation of 126 special guests from nearly 40 countries. The group toured the monument under heightened security.

Who is Netra Mantena?

Daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, chairman of Orlando-based Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, Netra Mantena is known for maintaining a low-key profile. Originally from Andhra Pradesh, Raju Mantena is a billionaire entrepreneur, with his business spanning across the United States, Switzerland, and India. He is also the founder of ICORE Healthcare.

Her mother, Padmaja Mantena, also remains involved in philanthropic and welfare activities. Netra, herself, has so far kept her life quite private.