The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled in favour of the complainant, ordering Uber to pay a compensation of Rs 54,000.

An Uber user from Delhi recently won a case against the ride-hailing company for failing to provide a timely cab, resulting in the user missing his flight. The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled in favour of the complainant, ordering Uber to pay a compensation of Rs 54,000. The complaint, filed in 2022, stemmed from the user missing his flight due to the booked Uber cab not showing up, which the court deemed a 'deficiency in service' and pointed to the company's lack of accountability.

According to a TOI report, the incident occurred in November 2022 when Upendra Singh booked an Uber cab at 3:15 a.m. to catch a flight to Indore from Delhi Airport. However, despite the booking, no cab arrived at the scheduled time, and Singh's repeated attempts to reach the company went unanswered.

Due to the delay, Singh and his wife opted to hire a local taxi, eventually reaching the airport at 5:15 a.m. However, by that time, they had already missed their flight. The missed flight disrupted their travel plans, leaving them with only a limited amount of time to spend with family in Indore, as their return tickets to Delhi had already been booked.

After getting infuriated by Uber’s failure to respond, Singh took the matter further by sending a legal notice to the company on November 23, 2022. When the notice was also ignored, he decided to file an official complaint with the Delhi District Consumer Commission.

The court has directed Uber to pay compensation, including Rs 24,100 for Singh's financial loss and inconvenience, and an additional Rs 30,000 for mental distress and legal costs. Notably, Uber has yet to issue any public statement regarding the judgment.

