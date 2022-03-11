Uber India CEO Prabhjeet Singh wins hearts by driving passengers at desired destinations

Many of us use Uber services to reach places. Imagine you booked an Uber cab and instead of an Uber employee, the CEO himself comes to drive you to your desired destination. Can’t imagine? Well, this incident actually happened with some passengers recently.

Just like you, Ananya Dwivedi had never imagined that she will encounter Uber India CEO Prabhjeet Singh on a regular ride to work.

Several netizens were up for a surprise when their Uber driver turned out to be the Uber India CEO Prabhjeet Singh himself.

Some people took to LinkedIn to share their unbelievable encounter with the Uber India CEO. Turns out, Singh was on the road for a part of his primary research.

Ananya Dwivedi took to LinkedIn to share her unbelievable experience as a passenger on Prabhjeet Singh’s exclusive Uber ride.

Sharing details about the inspiring incident, Ananya wrote, “I literally stepped out after a long time to work from the office and guess who was driving the car, Prabhjeet Singh, Uber India CEO. It was a part of his primary research. (I initially felt something is fishy and had to Google his name and match the face to finally believe him). The serendipity is real! Also, it takes real humility as well as grit to get to the roots of problems like this. Full respect!”

The CEO garnered great respect for humbly driving Uber passengers to their destination despite holding such an important position in the company.

Another LinkedIn user Sourabh Kumar Verma also showered praises for this move of Uber India CEO. Apparently, Singh stepped on the road for a part of his primary research to improve the company’s services.

“Imagine taking a cab and finding the CEO of that taxi company behind the wheel. Wouldn't that add to your travel experience and make you feel more welcomed, valued and safe? This is what Mr. Prabhjeet Singh, Uber CEO, is trying to understand customers better and get to know them in person, picking up passengers in his Uber cab. Kudos!”, Verma captioned his post.

Another lucky passenger who was surprised to get a drive by the Uber India CEO was Madhuvanti Sundararajan. What was supposed to be a regular ride to office became a delightful one after she got to know about the identity of her cab driver.

Speaking about the amazing experience, Madhuvanthi wrote, “The Uber driver immediately pinged ‘I am on my way’ without asking for my drop location. I was already very impressed! I waited downstairs for the car to come into my society.” The driver said – “Hi Madhuvanthi, I am the CEO of Uber India and you are my first passenger today. Would you be willing to do this ride?”

How would you react to such an experience?