Uber driver takes UPSC lessons while driving to help daughter crack exam, LinkedIn is touched but scared

An Uber auto driver is gathering people's attention on social media for taking YouTube lessons on Economics and current affairs to help his UPSC aspirant daughter.

This story of a father putting all the effort to help his daughter was shared by a LinkedIn user, Abhijeet Mutha and the story started capturing people's attention in no time. Rakesh, the auto driver was watching a video on YouTube and had to pause to check navigation. Abhijeet noticed that the video was of a lecture on Economics.

Out of curiosity, when Mutha asked him about the video, the auto driver replied that his daughter is preparing for the UPSC exam and he is taking lessons to help her and discuss topics. He further added, "As my daughter returns from the library, we discuss various topics of general knowledge and others. I take lessons to help her."

The LinkedIn post has so far garnered over 13 lakh impressions and is being widely shared.

On the one hand, people are appreciating him for his gesture as a father and louds the effort he is putting in to help his daughter, on the other, netizens are also pointing out the damage watching videos while driving can cause.

One user wrote, "The story is inspiring and love of the father for his daughter. But I don't know whether we should consider appreciating him or have concern as a citizen. We all have seen many cases of accident talking on phone while driving. This guy was watching Youtube while driving."

"This Story Reminds me about the Efforts my Father put in to make me Understand The Value of Hardwork And Constant Efforts," another user said.

"Yes, I know the post may have been done well-intentioned to either demonstrate how committed and supportive a father is to the educational progress of his daughter or how multi-tasking and driver can be. However, the other side of the lesson from the post now is that its bad practice watching YouTube videos while driving," another added.

