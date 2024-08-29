UAE visa amnesty: Know how and where to apply, eligibility and more

The two-month-long UAE visa amnesty programme is to begin on Sunday.

The two-month-long UAE visa amnesty programme is set to begin on Sunday, i.e., September 1, after its last one which was held in 2018. The initiative aims to provide the residents with an opportunity and visitors stabilise their visa status or leave the country without fines.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has promulgated that the amnesty focuses on various visa categories, including expired residencies and tourist visas, ensuring convenience for the residents.

How to apply?

Each emirate has different centres. In Dubai, all Amer centres will provide amnesty services. In Abu Dhabi, ICP centres are located in Al Dhafra, Suwaihan, Al Maqa and Al Shahama, where amnesty services are offered.

One can apply for UAE visa amnesty at ICP centres throughout the rest of the UAE.

In online mode, applicants can submit their application through ICP electronic and smart channels and approved typing centre. However, they will have to appear at the for biometric fingerprinting.

Who all are eligible?

According to the ICP, the eligible candidates are:

1. Any visa (including tourist and visit) or residency violators

2. Family members of sponser with expired visa

3. Those with expired UAE residency visa

4. Any foreigner born in the UAE whose guardian or parent has not registered his/ her residency within four months from the date of birth

5. Those who absconded from their sponsers

The ICP has also stressed that those who entered the UAE illegally are not eligible candidates.

Moreover, residents and via violators after September 1, 2024, are not allowed to apply for the amnesty programme, according to the ICP.

No entry ban for those availing of amnesty

The violators are allowed to leave the UAE after settling their status through the amnesty programme without any penalties. In addition, there will be no stamp-ban on the passport.