FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup trophy drama continues, Mohsin Naqvi relocates it from ACC headquarters to different location in...,

UP man’s emotional video cry for help from Saudi Arabia goes viral: 'I will die...'

UAE: Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic ‘haunted palace’ listed for Rs 59 crore, its construction cost over…; SEE PICS

Piyush Goyal highlights 'trust,' relationships', says no to US trade deals with 'gun on head'

IND vs AUS, Sydney weather forecast: Will rain affect India vs Australia 3rd ODI at SCG?

Bigg Boss 19: Shocking twist in Salman Khan show, Amaal Mallik to exit house? Dad Daboo Malik says 'bahut ho gaya...'

Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna: Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance of second day of Chhath festival

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Top 10+ quotes, wishes to share with your loved ones

Chhath Puja 2025 Nahay Khay: Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance of first day of Chhath festival

J-K: National Conference bags 3, BJP wins 1 seat in first Rajya Sabha polls since abrogation of Article 370

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic ‘haunted palace’ listed for Rs 59 crore, its construction cost over…; SEE PICS

UAE: Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic ‘haunted palace’ listed for Rs 59 crore, its constr

Piyush Goyal highlights 'trust,' relationships', says no to US trade deals with 'gun on head'

Piyush Goyal highlights 'trust,' relationships', says no to US trade deals with

IND vs AUS, Sydney weather forecast: Will rain affect India vs Australia 3rd ODI at SCG?

IND vs AUS, Sydney weather forecast: Will rain affect India vs Australia 3rd ODI

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeViral

VIRAL

UAE: Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic ‘haunted palace’ listed for Rs 59 crore, its construction cost over…; SEE PICS

Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Qasimi Palace, a haunted landmark built in 1985, is for sale at Rs 59 crore, featuring 35 rooms, luxury design, and a rich history.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 08:06 PM IST

UAE: Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic ‘haunted palace’ listed for Rs 59 crore, its construction cost over…; SEE PICS
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Historic palace hits market

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE's famous Al Qasimi Palace, long abandoned and surrounded by ghost stories, is now on sale for Dh25 million (around Rs 59 crore). Built in 1985 by the late Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Qasimi, the four-storey palace spans 20,000 square metres and contains 35 rooms. Its design blends Islamic, Moroccan, Persian, and Indian styles, featuring Thassos marble floors, imported chandeliers from France and Belgium, and a glass pyramid on the roof.

Untitled-design-24

Haunted reputation

Untitled-design-25For more than three decades, the palace remained unoccupied because locals shared stories of flickering lights, ghostly figures, and mysterious footsteps. Sheikh Abdulaziz never moved in due to family objections to sculptures and artworks depicting human and animal figures, leaving the mansion empty and fueling rumours of paranormal activity.

Only Emiratis can buy this palace

Untitled-design-27Tareq Ahmad Al Sharhan, the current owner, confirmed the palace is for sale but with one condition: the buyer must be Emirati. 'Ras Al Khaimah’s property laws require the palace to be registered under an Emirati name. My purpose is purely investment. The palace holds cultural and historical value, and it deserves an owner who appreciates both,' he said.

Architectural marvel

Untitled-design-29Its construction costs are estimated at over Dh500 million, approximately Rs 11 billion, reflecting the luxury of its design. The glass pyramid on the roof channels sunlight through two domes into the central hall, illuminating ceilings painted with zodiac constellations.

Restoration and public access

Untitled-design-28After acquiring the palace from the Sheikh’s heirs, Tareq Al Sharhan restored it and reopened it to the public from 9 am to 7 pm. The palace was officially renamed Al Qasr Al Ghamedh, meaning 'ambiguity.' Al Sharhan explained, 'People are drawn to the legend, but the palace’s true beauty lies in its craftsmanship and heritage. Its history, art, and mystery make it unique.'

Key information for visitors and buyers

Untitled-design-26

  • Location: Al Dhait, Ras Al Khaimah
  • Floors: 4, Rooms: 35, Area: 20,000 sqm
  • Open to the public: 9 am – 7 pm
  • Contact for sale: WhatsApp 052 828 2222
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s luxury sea-facing apartment has 'conversation pit', modern interiors, 'dream bike' in living room
Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s luxury sea-facing apartment has 'conversation pit'
Operation Shutter Down: Major cybercrime racket siphoning off funds from government schemes, PM Kisan busted in Rajasthan; Rs 3 crore, luxury cars seized, 30 arrested
Operation Shutter Down: Major cybercrime racket siphoning off funds from govt...
EAM Jaishankar criticises UN, says it has become disconnected from ground realities: 'All is not well'
EAM Jaishankar criticises UN, says...
Fact check: Did Deepika Padukone post viral ‘sad’ tweet to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s unveiling of Prabhas' Spirit first look? Here's what we know
Fact check: Did Deepika post viral ‘sad’ tweet after Spirit first look release?
Watch: Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen tears up PCB legal notice, mocks PSL management in viral video
Watch: Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen tears up PCB legal notice, mocks PSL mana
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE