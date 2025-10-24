UAE: Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic ‘haunted palace’ listed for Rs 59 crore, its construction cost over…; SEE PICS

Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Qasimi Palace, a haunted landmark built in 1985, is for sale at Rs 59 crore, featuring 35 rooms, luxury design, and a rich history.

Historic palace hits market

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE's famous Al Qasimi Palace, long abandoned and surrounded by ghost stories, is now on sale for Dh25 million (around Rs 59 crore). Built in 1985 by the late Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Qasimi, the four-storey palace spans 20,000 square metres and contains 35 rooms. Its design blends Islamic, Moroccan, Persian, and Indian styles, featuring Thassos marble floors, imported chandeliers from France and Belgium, and a glass pyramid on the roof.

Haunted r eputation

For more than three decades, the palace remained unoccupied because locals shared stories of flickering lights, ghostly figures, and mysterious footsteps. Sheikh Abdulaziz never moved in due to family objections to sculptures and artworks depicting human and animal figures, leaving the mansion empty and fueling rumours of paranormal activity.

Only Emiratis can buy this palace

Tareq Ahmad Al Sharhan, the current owner, confirmed the palace is for sale but with one condition: the buyer must be Emirati. 'Ras Al Khaimah’s property laws require the palace to be registered under an Emirati name. My purpose is purely investment. The palace holds cultural and historical value, and it deserves an owner who appreciates both,' he said.

Architectural m arvel

Its construction costs are estimated at over Dh500 million, approximately Rs 11 billion, reflecting the luxury of its design. The glass pyramid on the roof channels sunlight through two domes into the central hall, illuminating ceilings painted with zodiac constellations.

Restoration and p ublic a ccess

After acquiring the palace from the Sheikh’s heirs, Tareq Al Sharhan restored it and reopened it to the public from 9 am to 7 pm. The palace was officially renamed Al Qasr Al Ghamedh, meaning 'ambiguity.' Al Sharhan explained, 'People are drawn to the legend, but the palace’s true beauty lies in its craftsmanship and heritage. Its history, art, and mystery make it unique.'

