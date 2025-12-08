FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Geopolitics Over Guns: No mention of S-400, S-500, Su-57, Why India and Russia put defence deals on hold?

PM Narendra Modi attacks Opposition over Vande Mataram, says 'First Nehru, now Rahul Gandhi...'

IndiGo crisis: Govt issues BIG clarification, shifts responsibility to airline for....; Warns strict action against...

ICAI CA January Exam 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at icai.nic.in; Know how to download hall ticket

UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirms dating THIS Indian actress, his selfie with girlfriend goes viral, her name is...

Parliament Winter Session Day 6: PM Modi aims to restore Vande Mataram's glory, slams Opposition for...

Saina Nehwal recreates Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar entry step, her dad grabs attention with fun cameo

Will government interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board after flight cancelations?

Soha Ali Khan reveals her strength-focused gym routine with mobility exercises

Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Muchhal after wedding 'called off'? Cricketer's post raises eyebrows

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Geopolitics Over Guns: No mention of S-400, S-500, Su-57, Why India and Russia put defence deals on hold?

No mention of S-400, S-500, Su-57, Why India -Russia put defence deals on holld?

PM Narendra Modi attacks Opposition over Vande Mataram, says 'First Nehru, now Rahul Gandhi...'

PM Modi attacks Opposition over Vande Mataram, says 'First Nehru, now Rahul...'

ICAI CA January Exam 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at icai.nic.in; Know how to download hall ticket

ICAI CA Exam 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be release soon at icai.nic.in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025

Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya

HomeViral

VIRAL

UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirms dating THIS Indian actress, his selfie with girlfriend goes viral, her name is...

UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri has officially confirmed his relationship with the South Indian actress Sunainaa Yella. The couple went Instagram official with a mirror selfie in a birthday post by Khalid, where they were seen holding hands. The confirmation comes after months of speculation, fueled by cryptic social media posts about engagement rings and shared locations in Dubai and India. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 01:52 PM IST

UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirms dating THIS Indian actress, his selfie with girlfriend goes viral, her name is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri has officially confirmed his relationship with the South Indian actress Sunainaa Yella. The couple went Instagram official with a mirror selfie in a birthday post by Khalid, where they were seen holding hands. The confirmation comes after months of speculation, fueled by cryptic social media posts about engagement rings and shared locations in Dubai and India. 

Who is Sunaine Yella?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Geopolitics Over Guns: No mention of S-400, S-500, Su-57, Why India and Russia put defence deals on hold?
No mention of S-400, S-500, Su-57, Why India -Russia put defence deals on holld?
PM Narendra Modi attacks Opposition over Vande Mataram, says 'First Nehru, now Rahul Gandhi...'
PM Modi attacks Opposition over Vande Mataram, says 'First Nehru, now Rahul...'
IndiGo crisis: Govt issues BIG clarification, shifts responsibility to airline for....; Warns strict action against...
IndiGo crisis: Govt issues BIG clarification, shifts responsibility to...
ICAI CA January Exam 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at icai.nic.in; Know how to download hall ticket
ICAI CA Exam 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be release soon at icai.nic.in
UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirms dating THIS Indian actress, his selfie with girlfriend goes viral, her name is...
UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirms dating THIS Indian actress, she is...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement