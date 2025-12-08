Geopolitics Over Guns: No mention of S-400, S-500, Su-57, Why India and Russia put defence deals on hold?
PM Narendra Modi attacks Opposition over Vande Mataram, says 'First Nehru, now Rahul Gandhi...'
IndiGo crisis: Govt issues BIG clarification, shifts responsibility to airline for....; Warns strict action against...
ICAI CA January Exam 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at icai.nic.in; Know how to download hall ticket
UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirms dating THIS Indian actress, his selfie with girlfriend goes viral, her name is...
Parliament Winter Session Day 6: PM Modi aims to restore Vande Mataram's glory, slams Opposition for...
Saina Nehwal recreates Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar entry step, her dad grabs attention with fun cameo
Will government interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board after flight cancelations?
Soha Ali Khan reveals her strength-focused gym routine with mobility exercises
Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Muchhal after wedding 'called off'? Cricketer's post raises eyebrows
VIRAL
UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri has officially confirmed his relationship with the South Indian actress Sunainaa Yella. The couple went Instagram official with a mirror selfie in a birthday post by Khalid, where they were seen holding hands. The confirmation comes after months of speculation, fueled by cryptic social media posts about engagement rings and shared locations in Dubai and India.
UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri has officially confirmed his relationship with the South Indian actress Sunainaa Yella. The couple went Instagram official with a mirror selfie in a birthday post by Khalid, where they were seen holding hands. The confirmation comes after months of speculation, fueled by cryptic social media posts about engagement rings and shared locations in Dubai and India.
Who is Sunaine Yella?