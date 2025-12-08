VIRAL

UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirms dating THIS Indian actress, his selfie with girlfriend goes viral, her name is...

UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri has officially confirmed his relationship with the South Indian actress Sunainaa Yella. The couple went Instagram official with a mirror selfie in a birthday post by Khalid, where they were seen holding hands. The confirmation comes after months of speculation, fueled by cryptic social media posts about engagement rings and shared locations in Dubai and India.

