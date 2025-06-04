Indian student’s funny Reddit post about a 15-second U.S. visa interview at the Mumbai consulate goes viral, offering hope to study-abroad aspirants.

A Reddit post has recently caught the attention of many Indian students planning to study abroad. A user, who goes by the name “KingRishiL”, shared their short and successful F1 visa interview experience at the U.S. Consulate in Mumbai, and it quickly became popular among others preparing for similar interviews.

The student is headed to New York University (NYU) to pursue an undergraduate degree in Economics and Computer Science. What amazed most people was that their visa interview lasted only 15 seconds, with most of that time spent on the officer typing on the computer.

In a light-hearted and humorous tone, the Reddit user wrote, “The entire conversation took only about 10 seconds, and then they wrote for about 5 seconds. Results!?” They also jokingly mentioned that the interview took place at Counter 4, calling it “the 5th prime number”, a funny remark aimed at easing the nerves of other anxious students.

During the short exchange, the visa officer asked a few routine questions, such as how many universities the student had applied to, where they got admission offers from, and why they chose NYU. The student answered confidently, saying, “NYU has one of the best business schools in the world.” The officer confirmed the chosen course and typed for “3.1415 seconds” before giving the approval.

The student also mentioned that they had recent international travel history, including a trip to Canada, which might have worked in their favour during the interview.

The post ended on a cheerful note with the student joking about “dancing away” after getting the visa. They encouraged others by saying, “Don’t worry. Everything should mostly be okay when you go!!”

With the number of Indian students applying to the U.S. growing every year, especially for Fall 2025 admissions, this viral post has brought a sigh of relief to many. It shows that if your documents are complete and your intentions are clear, the visa process can be quick and stress-free.