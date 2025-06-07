The video has captured the attention of many, with nearly five lakh views and a comment section full of admiration for the young duo.

A heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm, featuring two young boys beautifully performing Ghulam Ali's classic ghazal, "Chupke Chupke Raat Din". The video, shared on Instagram, showcases the duo's exceptional talent and musical chemistry as they sing, play the harmonium, and accompany each other on the tabla.

The clip begins with the boys playing the soft, soulful tune of "Chupke Chupke Raat Din", with one of them singing the emotional lyrics in a melodious voice. The way their voices blend with the harmonium and tabla creates a magical atmosphere, making the performance feel perfect.

The video has captured the attention of many, with nearly five lakh views and a comment section full of admiration for the young duo. Netizens have praised their talent, precision, and dedication to music, with many comparing their performance to the original rendition by Ghulam Ali.

Ghulam Ali's "Chupke Chupke Raat Din" is a timeless classic that continues to move people with its emotional lyrics and soothing melody. The song has been a staple of ghazal music for decades, and the young duo's performance has brought it back to life in a beautiful way.

How did social media reacted?

Soon after this video was shared online, social media users could not hold themselves from praising the young boys.

One user said, "Bro you just nailed it, Fabulous. Go ahead." Another said, "How can people be this talented. I feel jealous..."

“This is what talent and hours of practice looks like. I am literally in tears," while one added, “I literally got goosebumps. So so so good!!"

A fifth user said, "That hmmmm forced me to like this video."

Apart from Chupke Chupke Raat Din, some of Ghulam Ali’s popular ghazals includes "Kal Chaudhvin Ki Raat Thi", "Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa", "Chamakte Chand Ko" among others.

Meanwhile, the video is a testament to the talent and hours of practice that the young duo has put into their craft. Their performance is a reminder that music has the power to heal and bring people together, and that talent knows no age