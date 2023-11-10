Headlines

Viral

Two women confront police officer riding without helmet, viral video sparks debate, here's why

Two women confront a police officer riding without a helmet in a daring video that has gone viral on social media.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 03:24 PM IST

In an unexpected move caught on camera, two women took it upon themselves to confront a police officer riding a bike without a helmet. The video, shared by the user 'Ghar Ke Kalesh,' has since created quite a stir across social media platforms, racking up over half a million views.

The footage starts with these women in a car, fervently tailing the officer on his two-wheeler, honking persistently and demanding to know why he wasn't wearing a helmet. Their repeated question, "Helmet kahan hai?" initially perplexed the officer, who first mistook their inquiry for a request for directions.

Assuming the women were seeking guidance, the officer asked where they wanted to go. However, as they persistently inquired about his missing helmet, the officer remained tight-lipped and continued his ride without addressing their concerns.

Even after the officer moved away, one of the women continued to urge him to "wear a helmet." The specific location of the incident remains unclear, although the bike's number plate indicates a potential link to Madhya Pradesh.

Critics were quick to highlight the irony in the situation, pointing out that the woman driving the car was not wearing a seatbelt during the pursuit.

This incident isn't an isolated one. Another video surfaced showing two women confronting two helmetless policemen in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Following the social media traction gained by that video, the Ghaziabad Traffic Police took action by issuing a challan and imposing a Rs 1,000 fine.

Some social media users were critical of the woman's apparent double standard, noting her lack of a seatbelt during the confrontation. This sparked comments such as, "This, while she is not wearing a seatbelt," and suggestions to file a complaint against her for not wearing a seatbelt and disrupting traffic.

In India, riding without a helmet or not wearing a seatbelt both incur a fine of Rs 1,000. This incident serves as a vivid reminder of the importance of adhering to safety regulations on the roads.

