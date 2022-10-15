Search icon
Two tigers fight brutal battle at Ranthambore safari, old video goes viral

The viral video shows two tigers fighting aggressively.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

Two tigers fight brutal battle at Ranthambore safari, old video goes viral
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: An video of a deadly battle between two tigers in Ranthambore forest has resurfaced on social media and will give you the chills for sure. Instagram handle @ranthamboresome took to the social media platform to share a spine-chilling footage of a territorial fight between two wild cats.

The video, shot by a group of tourists on a safari ride in Ranthambore National Park, shows two tigers fighting aggressively. With their claws, the big cats slashed each other. The video has also captured the intimidating sound of their roar, and we can guarantee goosebumps. However, neither of them was willing to concede defeat.

"The roar says it all," the internet said after watching the chilling clip, which has gone viral with over 100,000 views so far. It has received over 4,000 likes and numerous reactions. One user wrote, "Some people are simply unlucky enough to witness such a rare sight. Amazing." "It's a rare thing to see wild cats  fight to death. Never seen this before.. Goosebumps!," said another user.

