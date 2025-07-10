Two students stab principal to death after he asked for...; incident sparks fear in school

In a tragic incident, two students of Class 12 stabbed their school principal to death in Haryana's Hisar today. The minors allegedly used a knife to stab the principal multiple times. Police investigation is ongoing and the body is sent for postmortem.

In a tragic incident, two students of Class 12 stabbed their school principal to death in Haryana's Hisar today. The minors allegedly used a knife to stab the principal multiple times. The reason is both shocking and surprising as the principle had only asked them to get a haircut and maintain discipline. Investigation into the matter is ongoing by the police who have not yet arrested the minor students.

Police start investigating

In a weird coincidence, the incident took place on Guru Purnima, a day observed to show respect to teachers and mentors who are worshipped in the Hindu culture and mythology. 50-year-old Jagbir Singh was the principal of Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School at Hisar's Bas Badshahpur village who was stabbed at around 10.30 am on Thursday. In the aftermath of the attack, Singh suffered major injuries and died on the spot. The horrific incident triggered fear in the school.

Soon after the incident, the area police were called in, and a big team of officials immediately reached the school. Amit Yashvardhan, Superintendent of Police for Hansi, said that according to the preliminary investigation, the principal had asked the students to get maintain order and discipline by having a haircut done, following the school’s dress code properly and the institution's rules and regulations. The police also said that the students had taken out a folding knife and stabbed Singh with it after which he collapsed and bled to death.

Students were warned prior

The reason why the students were summoned to the principal’s office was that they had been warned multiple times for ignoring the school’s rules and failing to maintain the decorum. Therefore, Jagbir Singh warned the teenagers again to change their attitude. The incident has angered all the students at the school, especially the classmates of the two students.

CCTV footage from inside the campus was checked which showed the boys leaving the campus as they ran immediately after stabbing the principal. While running away, the CCTV also caught one of them throwing the knife away to hide the murder weapon. As the incident came to light, some students and staff were also seen carrying the principal towards a car to rush him to the hospital. The body is sent for postmartem.