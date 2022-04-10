Two men in Telangana get married in drunk state, separate days later for Rs 10,000

Most of us have heard the saying that marriages are a match made in heaven, but have you heard of marriage over a couple of drinks? Yes, you read that right! Two men in Telangana recently got married after getting ‘high’ due to heavy drinking.

A 21-year-old from Jogipet in the Sangareddy district of Telangana tied the knot with a 22-year-old auto driver from Medak district. The two met each other at a toddy shop in Dumapalapet village and later become friends.

The auto driver tied a thali around the neck of the other man at a ceremony held in the Joginath Gutta temple in March. The two were uncontrollably drunk during the whole wedding ceremony.

After completing the wedding rituals, the two men went homewards.

The secret came out when the man from Jogipet visited the auto driver’s house and told his parents about their marriage. When asked about further details, the auto driver told his parents that the two often met to enjoy drinks together. Also, he agreed that the marriage ceremony took place.

Despite efforts, the auto driver and his parents didn’t let the Jogipet man to enter inside their house. Following this, the Jogipet man went to the police station to file a complaint.

The case was taken back as the two mutually decided not to pursue the case with the police. The police has not shared any details about how the matter was sorted between the two parties.

According to reports from a leading daily, the Jogipeth man was given Rs 10,000 to live with the Chandoor man even though he refused to accept an amount as big as Rs 1 lakh for living as a married couple.

After further discussions, the two men got separated formally by their families.