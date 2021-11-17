Headlines

Two girls give free vodka shots to passengers at airport - WATCH viral video to know why

The video showed the two women carrying 2 bottles of alcohol having forgotten the 100 ml rule at the airport.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2021, 03:08 PM IST

Two women who were travelling to Miami offered free shots of Vodka to all the other passengers who were standing in line at the airport. The women offered the drinks as they were not permitted t carry the bottles inside during check-in.

A video of the incident is currently going viral on social media which shows the women giving away free Vodka shots to other passengers. The original video was shared on TikTok by a user named @latinnbella. The video showed the two women carrying 2 bottles of alcohol having forgotten the 100 ml rule at the airport. 

Watch the video here. 

In the video, while one woman drank from a bottle of Ciroc, another passed a bottle of pineapple Malibu rum to other passengers. 

The user captioned the video saying, "They didn't let us take our bottles through check-in so we gave shots to everyone in line," as they did not want the alcohol "to go to waste."  

So far, the viral video has more than 12 million views on it. While some users are appreciating the women for their "deed", others are quite angry with their behaviour. 

One user wrote, "I can't believe they are allowing this type of behaviour at the airport and I'm even more disappointed I wasn't there to participate," while another said, " Heroes don't always wear a cape."

