Two boys fighting cancer get dream fulfilled by Bengaluru police; leaves netizens teary-eyed

Two young boys suffering from cancer were made police officers for a few hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 10:59 PM IST

Image: @DCPSEBCP/Twitter

Everyone wishes for something big, but few seem to achieve it. Even achieving a portion of one's ideal is a significant accomplishment. Even if it is only for a short time, the happiness remains. A similar scenario happened with these Bengaluru youngsters. The Bengaluru South East Division Police granted their demand to become police officers. The touching story and the motive for such an action have already made netizens teary-eyed.

Two boys namely Mohammad Salman from Kerala & Mithilesh from Bengaluru are battling cancer. They wish to become police officers and their wish fell to the ears of the Bengaluru South East Division Police who organised a special moment for the boys.

The Bengaluru South East Division Police Department fulfilled their wish by appointing them as DCPs (Deputy Police Commissioners) for a few hours. The little lads got to wear the outfit and sit in the DCP's office.

A post regarding the same was shared by Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Division CK Baba on Twitter. "A humbling day as I stood at attention to DCPs for the day. Courageous children, who are fighting a difficult disease and we played a small part in making their wish come true, albeit for a few hours only. Happiness unlimited for them and satisfaction for us," reads the caption of the post.

The post quickly drew a lot of attention from netizens. The wonderful gesture was appreciated by netizens who saw the post.

One of the users wrote, “Humanity is above any position we hold. Kudos for your great work towards society and fulfilling some dreams of future generations,” while another commented, “Hats off sir, such an amazing work.”

See some of the reactions here:

 

