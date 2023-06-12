Two big dangerous asteroids coming toward Earth, but the good news is….

Two big asteroids nearly a kilometer in width are heading towards earth. The diameter of the two asteroids is predicted to be between 500 to 850 meters.

The two asteroids have been dubbed 488453 (1994 XD) and 2020 DB5 according to NASA, asteroid 488453 (1994 XD) is set to come close to Earth on June 12, while 2020 DB5 will come close on June 15. NASA has classified both these asteroids as potentially hazardous as their diameters are over 150 meters.

Asteroid 488453 (1994 XD)

Asteroid 488453 (1994 XD) is expected to fly past earth at a speed of 77,292 kilometers per hour. During its close approach towards Earth, the asteroid will come as close as 31,62,498 kilometers to our planet.

Asteroid (2020 DB5)

Asteroid (2020 DB5) will is set to come near Earth around 43,08,418 kilometers at a speed of 34,272 kilometers per hour.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory is tracking the asteroid and it has said that the next visit of asteroid to Earth will happen on May 2.

After the determination of the orbit of asteroid, several mathematical models and orbital calculations are used by space scientists to predict its future trajectory. The hard work done by space scientists help in the identification of potential close approaches of asteroids with Earth.

It is to be noted that majority of known asteroids do not pose any major threat to earth but it is important to identify these objects in order to find out about any potential hazards.