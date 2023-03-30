Two angry lions charge at man, scary viral video shows what happened next

screengrab

New Delhi: People have lately begun to broaden their horizons in terms of having exotic animals as pets. Nothing is out of reach for many animal enthusiasts around the globe, from snakes to foxes. However, even in this climate, the visuals of a man playing up with a lion with his bare hands are shocking to the internet. Yes you heard it right! The shocking clip is shared on Instagram by user named @zahidkhizar786. Watch it here:

In the viral clip, two pet lioness can be seen charging toward a man. One of them eventually grabs him but fortunately doesn't harm him. However, with the help of another person, the man was able to flee from the dangerous situation. "Lion dangerous attack for me" reads the video caption.



The video has received numerous views and several angry remarks from netizens. While some argued that the act was completely stupid, others expressed their displeasure with the man's actions. Many individuals were outraged by this video.

In the Instagram remarks, one user asked, "How is it legal keep lion as pet?" "How has he kept wild animals captive at home? This is against the law." a second individual asked. "Lions are not kept as pets. They should be allowed to wander freely in an open area, such as a sanctuary. Please do not chain them like you would a canine," a third added. "Remove those boundaries and free them," said a fourth user.