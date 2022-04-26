TwitterTakeover trends on social media after ‘Meme King’ Elon Musk acquires Twitter Inc

Photo - File/Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is currently the world’s richest man, now has another feather to add to his cap of achievements – buying the social networking website Twitter. Musk’s $44 billion bid for Twitter Inc was accepted by the company, making him the new owner.

The much-awaited deal between the Tesla CEO and Twitter Inc finally got finalized on April 24, with social media users anticipating many changes in the company after Musk claimed ownership, who has proposed the idea of introducing an ‘Edit’ button for the users.

With the news breaking out of Twitter accepting the deal made by Elon Musk to buy out the company, the internet did what it does best – sparked a hilarious memefest on the subject. Tags such as #twittersold and #TwitterTakeover started trending online as soon people got to know about the deal.

Musk has been advocating the usage of free speech on social media platforms like Twitter, which is making many users speculate that former US President Donald Trump will be allowed to rejoin the microblogging site after his permanent ban.

Some people applauded and welcomed the decision made by Musk, who has been crowned the “Meme King” of social media by users, while others are critical of this deal, uncertain about what the future holds for the company.

Here are some of the funniest memes on social media –

Donald Trump And Other Suspended Accounts Coming Back After Elon Musk’s #TwitterTakeover : pic.twitter.com/Ylz1ReQG8n — AlyAlDin Eid (@TheCareerOfEid) April 26, 2022

Further, Musk has previously discussed some of the changes he would want to introduce to the website. He had said that Twitter needs user-friendly tweaks, such as an edit button and defeating "spambots" that send overwhelming amounts of unwanted tweets.

While most netizens are celebrating the sale of Twitter, company CEO Parag Agrawal has expressed his opinion on the matter. Agrawal told the employees of Twitter Inc that the future of the company “remains in the dark” after the recent deal.

Meanwhile, Agrawal would get an estimated USD 42 million if he were terminated within 12 months of a change in control at the social media company, according to research firm Equilar.

