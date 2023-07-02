Twitter users react to 'post reading limit' set by Elon Musk, check out hilarious memes

Twitter users on Saturday experienced a rare problem on the platform that limited their tweet views. Initially, it was speculated that it was a bug. But it later turned out 'limit on views' set by Twitter CEO Elon Musk. The daily limit on the number of posts users can read has now sparked a meme fest on the platform.

Twitter said that the latest restriction is temporary. Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts 600 posts per day and new unverified accounts 300 per day. The limit will be increased gradually. After the move, netizens reacted to it with funny memes. Check out some other hilarious memes below:

200 posts in the morning

200 in the afternoon

200 in the night pic.twitter.com/lCtvShqV2g — Chemical Brother (@chemicalbrodar) July 1, 2023

Unverified accounts after viewing 599 posts in a day. pic.twitter.com/ikvbL7Ryxr — DME (@dme_363) July 1, 2023

Everyone going to Instagram once their rate limit exceitterRateLimit pic.twitter.com/n55kaYNEGY — Pssdj (@Pssdj3) July 2, 2023

Thank you Elon for convertter into a dare game where we poor non- verified accounts have 800 lives means postIPTwitter #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/l9falXKZgW —(@MaNnY_Lost) July 2, 2023

READ | 6 iconic brands Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Ratan Tata and other billionaires are bringing to India, details inside