Twitter users react to 'post reading limit' set by Elon Musk, check out hilarious memes

Several Twitter users were unable to see tweets on their timeline of the platform on Saturday.

Twitter users on Saturday experienced a rare problem on the platform that limited their tweet views. Initially, it was speculated that it was a bug. But it later turned out 'limit on views' set by Twitter CEO Elon Musk. The daily limit on the number of posts users can read has now sparked a meme fest on the platform.  

Twitter said that the latest restriction is temporary. Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts 600 posts per day and new unverified accounts 300 per day. The limit will be increased gradually. After the move, netizens reacted to it with funny memes. Check out some other hilarious memes below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

