Twitter user shares photo of menu from Navy Officers' Mess, prices of alcohol leave netizens shocked

The first thing anyone notices when they go to a restaurant is the prices of the items. Be it a food item or a drink, sky-high prices are always heavy on the common man's pockets. Maybe that's why a menu from the Navy officers’ mess showing ‘Daaru’ being sold at exceptionally low prices is going viral on social media.

The photo of the menu was shared online by a Twitter user named Anant who shared a picture of a bill of fare at the Navy Officers’ Mess. It showed various brands of Whiskey and Beer being sold at budget rates.

Anant, sharing the photo on Twitter, wrote, "My Bangalore brain cannot comprehend these prices."

Who those who are unaware, Army personnel are Central Government officers and that is why they are exempted from the Central Excise duty. This is the reason why liquor and grocery items are cheaper by at least 10-15% in military canteens.

However, looking at the post, many people could digest the prices of the alcohol and posted hilarious comments under Anant's post.

One user wrote, "Where and when did you see these prices Bro?" while another said, "HAHHAHAHA Seems like DSOI menu. Love it!!! We get a kingfisher for 500₹ in Bangalore."

Sharing his own experience, one user said, "Reminds me of one time I took my Fauji FIL for a drink to a regular bar and restaurant in Mumbai and he looked at the RHS and asked.. are these values ml or Rs? When I said Rs… He was like (shocking emoji)."

Check out some reactions here.

Later, Anant also posted a clarification behind his tweet and wrote, "Loool people really losing their mind defending these prices. Guys please - this is just "wow so low these prices are" ka tweet. Nothing about "how dare they be so low" Itna toh poore desh ko pata hai that the fauj enjoys lower rates on alcohol. What's with the uproar?"