Bihar man requests CM Nitish Kumar to ban weddings during lockdown for this BIZARRE reason

Several states have extended the ongoing lockdown due to the high rise in cases of COVID-19. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after a meeting with government officials extended the lockdown in the state till May 25. He made an official announcement via his Twitter handle and said that the period of lockdown has seen positive outcomes, thus the government has decided to extend it further for 10 days.

However, a man named Pankaj Kumar Gupta demanded a ban on marriages too during this period. This strange request garnered a lot of attention and prompted discussion on the internet.

Replying to the CM’s tweet, the young man wrote, “Sir, if you could impose a ban on weddings, then my girlfriend’s wedding which is on May 19 would also get postponed. I shall be eternally grateful to you,” his comment read.

आज सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ बिहार में लागू लॉकडाउन की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गयी। लॉकडाउन का सकारात्मक प्रभाव दिख रहा है। अतः बिहार में अगले 10 दिनों अर्थात 16 से 25 मई, 2021 तक लॉकडाउन को विस्तारित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 13, 2021

In an interesting turn of events, a woman named Navya Kumari replied to Pankaj’s comment, which read, “When you had left me and started talking to Pooja, I used to cry a lot. Today I am getting married happily, so please don’t do this. But, Pankaj, no matter whom I marry, it will always be you who will be in my heart. Please come to my wedding. I would like you to see me off.

This thread on Twitter has left netizens in splits.

Bihar has extended lockdown till 25 May 2021 due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Everything except for essential services is banned in the state. The government has claimed that the lockdown has seen effective results and shall continue to bring down the cases with the prolonged lockdown. Patna and Muzaffarpur districts in the state are still one of the most affected districts.