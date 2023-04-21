Twitter removes legacy blue ticks: #BlueTick trends as netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

#BlueTick trends on Twitter after legacy blue ticks get removed (Photo - Twitter)

Actors, politicians, and notable personalities were left unverified on Twitter after Elon Musk’s new Twitter policy removed blue ticks from their accounts, resulting in a hilarious memefest on the microblogging site as #BlueTick trends on social media.

Twitter on Thursday evening decided to remove the legacy blue ticks on the platform, with many celebrities and politicians such as UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and more waking up without Twitter blue ticks on their profiles.

According to the recent change in the Twitter Blue policy, blue ticks will only be visible on accounts that subscribe to the Twitter Blue membership by paying USD 8 dollars or USD 11 dollars per month for their web or Android/iOS device.

With the removal of Twitter blue ticks for many famous celebrities, many netizens started sparking a memefest on the social networking site, which resulted in #BlueTick trending on Twitter. Here are some of the best Twitter memes.

bts when they realizyouwithjk) April 20, 2023

Virat kohli without Bitter.com/QU96OEUITw — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) April 20, 2023

Elon Musk to Legacy Blue Tick holders. pic.twitter.com/vAye38BWGb — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 20, 2023

Elon Musk after Removing Blue tick from Celeb’s Account:pic.twitter.com/fLMlYxsJDB — Pulkulkit5Dx) April 20, 2023

Twitter removed blue tick from all the celebrity account pic.twitter.com/XwYxkGgyx0 — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) April 21, 2023

Apart from celebrities, sportspersons, and journalists have also lost their Twitter blue tick status today. This means that Twitter blue ticks remain only on those profiles which have paid for the Twitter Blue subscription, which also guarantees longer videos and a higher character limit per tweet.

Sounding the alarm on the policy change, Twitter posted last month, “On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue.”

Twitter has just recently started charging for blue ticks and verification of accounts. Earlier, there was no such charge, and blue ticks were given to notable personalities to make sure that their accounts are not impersonated and there is no fake news.