MS Dhoni leaves CSK captaincy for Ravindra Jadeja and everyone has the same reaction

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the all-time greatest cricketing stars of India and his fan following is something that anyone can feel jealous about. So when their favourite cricketer stepped-down from the captaincy of IPL team, Chennai Super Kings, cricket fans became emotional on social media.

Just two days ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament 2022, MS Dhoni decided to hand over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Ravindra Jadeja, breaking the hearts of millions of his fans.

Read | MS Dhoni trends on Twitter as netizens, and cricketing fraternity pay tributes to ex-CSK skipper

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the Chennai-based franchise informed from their official Twitter handle.

When i started watching cricket he was india's captain

End of an era

Greatest indian captain pic.twitter.com/jY55KUFLhm — AK (@saviourbucky5) March 24, 2022

The announcement came as a shock to many, as MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to its fourth IPL title last season. The 40-year-old skipper, popularly known as 'Ranchi ka Rajkumar', handed over the baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the IPL 2022, which kicks off on March 26.

We are not prepared for this — Kalyani (@Kalyan_i_) March 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the cricket fans on social media cannot come to terms with this sudden decision made by their favourite Mahi. Fans are shocked. One social media user wrote that it was an end of an era, as Dhoni was the captain of the Indian team when he started watching cricket.

I hate Dhoni's habit of giving such shocks.

Forever My Captain....#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/LmSyzW0kjt — Naman | CSK (@Mr_unknown23_) March 24, 2022

Another user shared an old IPL match video clip with the caption and broken heart emoji, "The last time both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli played as the captains against each other." "I hate Dhoni's habit of giving such shocks. Forever My Captain," wrote another.

This franchise will not be the same as under #MSDhoni



4 Times IPL Trophy

2 Times CLT20 Trophy

9 Times Finals



59.9 winning percentage



THANK YOU MAHI pic.twitter.com/loOFsSoiUz — Surya SidHeart Forever (@JesusLovesU97) March 24, 2022

Emotions seemed to outpour all over social media with netizens shocked at this sudden decision by MS Dhoni. With this announcement, Ravindra Jadeja becomes only the third captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. Here we share some more emotional posts by Dhoni fans on Twitter.