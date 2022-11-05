25-year-old man's post after getting fired from Twitter goes viral, here's how netizens reacted

25-year-old man's post after getting fired from Twitter goes viral.

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has started laying off employees of the company. After sacking the company's CEO Parag Agarwal, 25-year-old Indian Yash Aggarwal has also been fired. Now, Yash has shared a post on the microblogging site about the move in a cheerful manner. The post is also winning the internet and people are praising him fiercely.

Sharing the news, Yash wrote, "Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter"

The 25-year-old appreciated his time spent at the social media company. He also shared a picture of himself along with the message holding two cushions having Twitter's logo. As per his bio, Yash Agarwal worked in the public policy team of the social media platform.

Here's how netizens reacted to the post.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has defended his decision to fire over 50 percent of the company's workers, saying the company is losing money as a result of certain advertisers' suspension of Twitter advertising.